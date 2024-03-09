Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as high as C$1.32. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 99,481 shares changing hands.
Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Rock Tech Lithium from C$3.15 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.
Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.
