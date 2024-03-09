RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stake Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 106,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $117.36 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.