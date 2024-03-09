Runway Growth Finance’s (RWAY) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $9,957,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

