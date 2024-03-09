Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Raised to $9.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

