Ryan A. Milburn Sells 2,598 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

