Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 32.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,233,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $114.77 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

