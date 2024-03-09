Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

