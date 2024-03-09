Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.