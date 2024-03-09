Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 195.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Safehold by 1,240.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Safehold by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Safehold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAFE opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

