Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAFE. JMP Securities began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get Safehold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAFE

Safehold Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:SAFE opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 36.61 and a quick ratio of 36.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Safehold by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.