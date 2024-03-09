Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $354.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Argus from $290.00 to $354.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $321,749,192. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

