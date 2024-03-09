Sanford C. Bernstein Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $186.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $165.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $195.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 74,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

