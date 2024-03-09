Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,329,382.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $593,880.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $609,140.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $611,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $101.85.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

