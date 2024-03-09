Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 23,514 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5,145.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in RTX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RTX opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.67. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.