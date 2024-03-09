Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184,665 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.