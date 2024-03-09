Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 523,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of iHeartMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,082,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 215,304 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,273,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after buying an additional 2,586,256 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after buying an additional 665,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 437,538 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 29.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

