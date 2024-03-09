Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,993 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Chubb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chubb by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 272,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $257.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.47.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.