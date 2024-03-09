Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.
In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,807 shares of company stock worth $3,176,338. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:DCI opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
