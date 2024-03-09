Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 130,200 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of UroGen Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $17.99 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

