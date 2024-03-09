Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 130,200 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of UroGen Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
UroGen Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:URGN opened at $17.99 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UroGen Pharma
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UroGen Pharma
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.