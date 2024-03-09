Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 231.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,030 shares of company stock worth $14,048,507. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.