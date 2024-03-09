Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 7,585 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 132.4% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,111 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 78.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,655,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,438,000 after acquiring an additional 728,332 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 334.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 512,466 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $333,928.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,485,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,414,346. 11.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

