Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.96

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.84, with a volume of 545806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.38.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.