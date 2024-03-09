Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.96

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.84, with a volume of 545806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.38.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

