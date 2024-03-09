Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60,043 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.21% of Select Medical worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000 over the last 90 days. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

