Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $81.61

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.61 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 81.09 ($1.03). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.05), with a volume of 1,336,563 shares.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -8,280.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.61.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

