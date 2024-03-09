Sidoti Reiterates Neutral Rating for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sidoti in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $502.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

