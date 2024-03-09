Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.58. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 359,390 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at $302,540.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

