SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SJW Group worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SJW Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in SJW Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SJW Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SJW Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SJW opened at $57.44 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

