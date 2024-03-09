Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,566 shares of company stock worth $10,799,585 in the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.