Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 166,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of Skyworks Solutions worth $95,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

