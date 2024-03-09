Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand Stock Up 1.3 %

SND opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 383,709 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 516,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

