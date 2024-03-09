Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 1197138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at $995,243.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,060. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 305,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,503,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 191,813 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $793.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

