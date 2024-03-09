Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.05. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 17,212 shares trading hands.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

