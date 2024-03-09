Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,378 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,565 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 557,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. TheStreet lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:SOI opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.29. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

