SOS (NYSE:SOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.25

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 340840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

SOS Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SOS by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the third quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the period.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

