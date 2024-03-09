SOS (NYSE:SOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.25

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 340840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

SOS Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SOS by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SOS during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.