Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as high as C$9.81 and last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 45544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.60.

Source Energy Services Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.64. The firm has a market cap of C$130.08 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

