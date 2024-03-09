SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.69

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.69 and last traded at $199.55, with a volume of 1761164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

