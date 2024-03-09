SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.69

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.69 and last traded at $199.55, with a volume of 1761164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

