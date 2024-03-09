SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.03

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.03 and last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 5074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

