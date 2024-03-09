SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.03

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFAGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.03 and last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 5074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

