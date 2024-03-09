SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.83

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $142.83 and last traded at $142.83, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.80.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 84,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 74,128 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,254,000 after buying an additional 66,964 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

