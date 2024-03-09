SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.24

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.24 and last traded at $104.24, with a volume of 1239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 231,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

