SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.24

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.24 and last traded at $128.05, with a volume of 85209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.12.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

