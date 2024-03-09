SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.13

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.13 and last traded at $106.04, with a volume of 309815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 1,097,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,126,000 after purchasing an additional 377,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,919,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,113,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

