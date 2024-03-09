SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.13

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.13 and last traded at $106.04, with a volume of 309815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

