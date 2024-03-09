SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $237.36

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $237.36 and last traded at $237.36, with a volume of 9198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

