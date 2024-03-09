SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.36

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $237.36 and last traded at $237.36, with a volume of 9198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

