SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.79% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,526,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $153.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.57. The firm has a market cap of $359.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $157.62.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

