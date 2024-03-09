Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) CEO Buys $5,164,113.28 in Stock

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 110,156 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,164,113.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 630,195 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,541.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Lawrence Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47.

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan purchased 59,374 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440,865.14.

Shares of SPHR opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPHR shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

